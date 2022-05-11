Virat Kohli Reveals Why he was Left With a Puzzling Smile After Getting Out For his Second Golden Duck

Virat Kohli has had a forgettable outing this IPL season with just 194 runs in 12 matches at 19.64, which has included three golden ducks. The helplessness of Kohli was on full display when, after being out for his second consecutive golden duck, against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne to fuller delivery from Marco Jansen, the former RCB skipper was left with a puzzling smile on his face. The screengrab of the same went viral and the former India captain was trolled heavily for his reaction with many hinting that the expression was a tell-all for all that is going wrong for him and something he has no answer for.

Kohli seemed to get back into form with some runs, albeit slowly, but at the Wankhede in the RCB’s last game (8th May) he fell for his third golden duck of the season, once again to SRH but this time to spinner Jagadeesha Suchith. While calls for him to take a break from cricket to reassess his career have been growing, Kohli seems unperturbed by all the noise. However, he has conceded that he was a bit perplexed with his golden ducks.

Speaking on RCB’s in-house video show, RCB insider with popular comedian Danish Sait, Kohli revealed the reason behind him puzzled look after he got out against SRH at the Brabourne.

“After the second one [duck], I actually realized what it feels to be like you, absolutely helpless. It has not happened to me ever in my career I think, That’s why I smiled because I felt like I have seen everything now, it’s been so long that I have seen everything this game has to show me,” he said.

Replying to a query from Sait on how the commentators in IPL 2022 too have been critical of his form, he said, “But they cannot be in my shoes, they cannot feel what I feel, they cannot live my life or live those moments. You said how you cut off the noise - you either mute the TV or do not listen to or pay attention to what people are saying, and I do both of those things.

Even though Kohli’s poor form has been the talk of the town, RCB have done quite well for themselves this season under the new leadership of Faf du Plessis and are placed fourth with two more games to go with 14 points and are one of the strong contenders to make it to the playoffs.

