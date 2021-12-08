Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead Cricket Fraternity in Paying Rich Tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat, His Wife And 11 Other Martyrs

The cricket fraternity paid a rich tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat who passed away on Monday morning after an Army chopper carrying him and others crashed in the Nilgiri Hills in Tamil Nadu. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, along with 11 other personnel died in the fatal accident. As the CDS, Rawat had overseen the implementation of an ambitious tri-services modernisation plan to bring synergy among the armed forces and enhance their overall combat capabilities.

Team India Test captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to pay his condolences to the friends and family members of CDS Rawat.

“Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of CDS Bipin Rawat ji and other officials in a tragic helicopter crash. My deepest condolences to the friends & family members," Kohli tweeted.

The crash took place shortly after the Mi-series chopper took off from the army base in Sulur.

Team India white-ball captain Rohit Sharma also paid rich tribute to the martyrs.

“Extremely tragic… My heartfelt condolences to family and friends of CDS General Bipin Rawat and the 11 army personnel. We will always be grateful for your service towards our nation," Rohit tweeted.

Senior opening batter Shikhar Dhawan also paid tribute to everyone who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

“My thoughts and prayers are with General #BipinRawat and everyone who have lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash," Dhawan tweeted.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also expressed his grief on the untimely demise of Rawat, his wife and other 11 personnel of the Indian armed forces.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat and 11 other personnel of our armed forces. My deepest condolences to their families and well-wishers," Yuvraj tweeted.

Rawat has received several Presidential Awards including Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Yudh Seva Medal (YSM), Sena Medal (SM) and the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM). Besides these, he was also the recipient of the Chief of Army Staff Commendation on two occasions as also the Army Commander’s Commendation. While serving with the UN in Congo, he was twice awarded the Force Commander’s Commendation.

