IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma 'More in Sync Than Ever' With a Great Deal of Personal Bonding

The two superstars of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, seem to have buried the hatchet when it comes to their alleged differences, and that has been largely due to the time both have spent inside the bio-bubble during the India-England series and with a little nudge from the team management including coach Ravi Shastri, claims a TOI report.

“A great deal of personal bonding has happened in recent weeks and they’re more in sync now than ever with regards to their cricket, the team, their responsibilities, and the upcoming challenges,” states the report quoting top sources within the BCCI. “All the chatter from the outside was causing too much bitterness and all the hearsay was making things worse. Like all professionals, Virat and Rohit too would have disagreements from time to time. But until recently, they never thought of sitting down and talking it out with the kind of clarity that is now visible”.

Virat Kohli Breaks Spate of Records Once Again, Has an Unwanted Record too

The report further adds that there has been a conscious effort from the duo to spend a lot of time talking to each other in public and Kohli has involved Sharma constantly in his discussions during the game. However, the source did retaliate this is not ‘some public-relations exercise they are indulging in to show everyone that things are fine even if they’re not.

“They have been appearing in photographs together a lot more than in the past. During the One-day series, Virat made it a point to keep his discussions on with Rohit constantly during the game. These things would happen earlier too, but this one time they’ve decided to make it more visible for outsiders to know that all this chatter now needs to stop.

India clean-swept England claiming series victories in Test, T20Is and ODIs. While Kohli had lean Test series scoring just 172 runs in just six innings at an average of 28.66, Sharma, with the help of a hundred and fifty made 345 runs in seven innings at 57.50.

In the T20Is, Kohli opened with Sharma on the of the games much to the delight of the fans, the skipper was sensational hitting three fifties in five matches, amassing 231 runs at 115.50, Sharma played only three matches making 91 at 30.33. In the ODIs too Sharma failed to get going scoring 90 in three matches, while Kohli did a tad better making 129 from three games at a average of 43.