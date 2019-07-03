Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Seek Blessings from 87-year Old Fan Charulata Patel

India qualified for the World Cup semi-finals for the seventh time in the history of the tournament after they beat neighbours Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston on Tuesday (July 2), and present to cheer them on was a very special fan named Charulata Patel.
She was seen enthusiastically celebrating all the boundaries and the wickets in the stands and the ICC later shared a small video of her as well.
Understandably she became an instant favourite amongst not only the fans and commentators but also the Indian team.
After the match, Indian captain Virat Kohli went over to meet her and spend a little time with her. Kohli shared the moment on Twitter and wrote, “Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. 🙏🏼😇.”
How amazing is this?!India's top-order superstars @imVkohli and @ImRo45 each shared a special moment with one of the India fans at Edgbaston.#CWC19 | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/3EjpQBdXnX— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019
Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. 🙏🏼😇 pic.twitter.com/XHII8zw1F2— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019
Man of the match on the day Rohit Sharma also went and met the spirited fan and spent a bit of time with her too.
Player of the Match Rohit Sharma celebrates the win with a special fan 🙌 #CWC19 | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/bz7Sjgo7jh— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019
Charulata Patel will surely remember this interaction with the players of the Indian team, who will also hope to see her in the stands for the future games.
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Seek Blessings from 87-year Old Fan Charulata Patel
