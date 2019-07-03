starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Seek Blessings from 87-year Old Fan Charulata Patel

Cricketnext Staff |July 3, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Seek Blessings from 87-year Old Fan Charulata Patel

India qualified for the World Cup semi-finals for the seventh time in the history of the tournament after they beat neighbours Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston on Tuesday (July 2), and present to cheer them on was a very special fan named Charulata Patel.

She was seen enthusiastically celebrating all the boundaries and the wickets in the stands and the ICC later shared a small video of her as well.

Understandably she became an instant favourite amongst not only the fans and commentators but also the Indian team.

After the match, Indian captain Virat Kohli went over to meet her and spend a little time with her. Kohli shared the moment on Twitter and wrote, “Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. 🙏🏼😇.”

Man of the match on the day Rohit Sharma also went and met the spirited fan and spent a bit of time with her too.

Charulata Patel will surely remember this interaction with the players of the Indian team, who will also hope to see her in the stands for the future games.

charulata patelicc world cup 2019Off The Fieldrohit sharmavirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more