Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shake a Leg in New IPL 2021 Video, Watch

The new season of the Indian Premier League is upon us and the festive mood is returning with IPL14 returning home after an year away at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the nation. With the season beginning on April 9, Star Sports — the official broadcast partner of the IPL –released the theme song on Tuesday with the title being ‘India ka apna mantra’.

The twitter handle of Star Sports released the video along with a groovy track and a player from each of the franchises can be seen dancing to its beats and setting up the mood for another exciting season.

Kolkata Knight Riders was represented by Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha represented Sunrisers Hyderabad while Rishabh Pant was Delhi Capitals’ representative. Other players included the most expensive uncapped buy in an IPL auction in the form of Krishnappa Gowtham from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag and Punjab Kings skipper, KL Rahul.

However, the star attractions were Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) skippers, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who also joined the band for a gig. This video comes in after a series of promotional ads featuring CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

The season kicks off on April 9 with the blockbuster clash between RCB and MI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

However, despite the tournament being played in India, fans will not be able to return to the grounds as all the games will be played behind closed doors because of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country again.

The home and away format has also been done with for this year’s tournament with none of the eight teams enjoying home advantage as not all sides have their stadiums listed for the games to take place. IPL 14 will only be played across six venues this season with the final and play-offs being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The five other cities that will host matches are Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai.