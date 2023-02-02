'Virat Kohli Ruled All formats For Many Years, Shubman Gill Has as Much Potential': Former India All-rounder

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan heaped massive praise for young Shubman Gill and claims that he has the same potential as batting maestro Virat Kohli. Gill has been in imperious form across formats in the past year. The talented batter has slammed centuries in all three formats in the last six months which also includes a double century in ODIs last month against New Zealand.

The 23-year-old continued his impeccable form with a sublime T20I century in the series decider versus New Zealand on Wednesday to help India clinch the series 2-1. With his 126-run* knock Shubman pipped Virat Kohli to post the highest score in T20I by an Indian.

Also Read | ‘He Goes to the Ground At 6 AM, Comes Back At 6 PM, Takes 45 Minute Lunch Break’-Pragyan Ojha On MI Youngster

Pathan talked highly of Gill and said he has all the potential to become an all-format player like Kohli.

“The way he is batting, I am a huge fan of his. I am repeatedly saying that he can become an all-format player for you. Virat Kohli ruled all formats for many years, this batter has as much potential. To convert that into performance is a different thing," Pathan said on Star Sports.

Shubman has emerged as one of the most consistent performers with the bat in the last year as all of his international centuries came in the last six months and the team management has also backed him well to get enough chances in all three formats,

“That happens with time but Shubman Gill has started to do that. He scored his first century in August. Gill has now scored a total of six centuries in international cricket and we have just started February, where all other players have scored just four international centuries," said Pathan.

Also Read | India Break Pakistan’s World Record After Defeating New Zealand by 168 Runs

The former all-rounder further pointed out the wide range of shots Shubman has under his belt which helps him score at a healthy rate in the shortest format.

“He is improving his game. The challenge before Shubman Gill in T20 cricket was that whether his strike rate can improve once he gets set - we definitely saw that. We saw amazing shots today - on the up, the pull shots, and against the spin. He doesn’t have any problems against pace, which we saw again today. Apart from playing the pull shots, he hit big shots against the pacers straight down the ground as well and we saw a mini-helicopter too," said Pathan.

Get the latest Cricket News here