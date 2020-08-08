Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar Offer Condolences to Air India Crash Victims

In a horrific incident that transpired on Friday, an Air India plane skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode. At least 14 died and 123 suffered injuries in the incident. Indian cricketers gave condolences to the ones affected.

Cricketnext Staff |August 8, 2020, 8:48 AM IST
Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar Offer Condolences to Air India Crash Victims

In a horrific incident that transpired on Friday, an Air India plane skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode. At least 14 died and 123 suffered injuries in the incident. Indian cricketers gave condolences to the ones affected.

India skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "Praying for those who have been affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives."

Even Sachin Tendulkar wished the best for the affected. "Praying for the safety of everyone onboard the #AirIndia Express Aircraft that’s overshot the runway at Kozhikode Airport, Kerala. Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near ones in this tragic accident."

Irfan Pathan wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to the family of the Pilot who lost his life during the accident & prayers for the ones injured in the Air India aircraft at #Kozhikode #AirIndiaExpress."

An Air India Express flight IX 1344 today crashed at the Kozhikode International Airport while landing. The Boeing 737 aircraft was operating under the Mission Vande Bharat repatriating flyers from Dubai to Calicut and overshot the runway.

Air IndiaAir India crashAir India ExpressAir India flightair india flight crashair india flight skidsAir India plane crashDUBAI KARIPUR AIRPORTKaripur airportKozhikode AirportOff The Fieldsachin tendulkarvande bharatvirat kohli

