Virat Kohli Says 'Women Better than Equal' on International Women's Day

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 8, 2018, 11:21 AM IST
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has been glowing in his tribute for his wife Anushka Sharma and wished all the women around the globe on the event of International Women’s Day through social media.

Kohli, for one has always played with a straight bat when matters related to women empowerment and equality have been the talk of town and has also not been shy of praising his wife for her performances.

In a message on Twitter, Kohli spoke of his wife as the extraordinary woman in his life who is ‘better than equal’



“Men and women aren’t equal. I really wish we were. Honestly, the fact is, it’s easier to be one than the other. Sexual harassment, discrimination, sexism, domestic abuse and threats of violence… and the list goes on. Despite all of this, women rise and shine in all walks of life. Still, think they are equal? No, they are better than equal. To all the women all around the world, I wish you all a very happy Women’s Day,” Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Kohli, who is one of the senior players rested for the on-going Nidahas Trophy with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will only return to competitive cricket with the IPL as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

