Virat Kohli Scales Mount 500 for Record Fifth Time in IPL

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 15, 2018, 10:37 AM IST
Virat Kohli. (Image: AFP)

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has added a new feather into his already illustrious cap as he became only batsman to score 500+ runs in as many as five different editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Monday.

During RCB's comprehensive 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Kohli went past the magical 500-run mark in IPL 2018 while he was batting at 34, during his innings of 48*, that helped Bangalore record a sensational win.

Before the start of the current season, Kohli and Australian star David Warner led this particular chart, having crossed the 500-run mark four times each in their respective IPL careers. The other players in this illustrious list — behind the swashbuckling duo — are Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle and Gaumtam Gambhir, who all have crossed this mark thrice in the cash-rich league.

Virat Kohli: 5 times
David Warner: 4
Suresh Raina: 3
Chris Gayle: 3
Gautam Gambhir: 3
Sachin Tendulkar: 2

Here is list that shows the years where Kohli has crossed the 500-run mark in the IPL -

2011 - M: 16, R: 557
2013 - M: 16, R: 634
2015 - M: 16, R: 505
2016 - M: 16, R: 973
2018 - M: 12*, R: 514

Also, Kohli is the only player to score 900+ runs in single edition of the league, a record he set during the century-laden 2016 edition of the league.

As far as this season is concerned, Kohli has once again been very prolific with the bat and is one of the leading contenders for the orange cap. Currently, with 514 runs to his name, Kohli stands fifth in the charts of most runs scored in IPL 2018. Delhi Daredevils star Rishabh Pant leads the way with 582 runs thus far.

Moreover, because of his rich-scoring form, Kohli has leapfrogged Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina to become the leading run-getter in the history of the IPL as well. Kohli has now scored 4767 runs in 147 matches while Raina has 4544 in 158 games.

IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE

TeamMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
SRH12930018+0.400
CSK12840016+0.383
KKR13760014-0.091
RR13670012-0.403
KXIP12660012-0.518
MI12570010+0.405
RCB12570010+0.218
DD1239006-0.478

Indian Premier LeagueIPL 2018ipl 2018 pts tableKohliKohli Runs IPLorange capRoyal Challengers Bangalorevirat kohli
