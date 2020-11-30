- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
Virat Kohli Seems Impressed With Tottenham Star Harry Kane’s Skills as Footballer Asks for Place in RCB Squad
Harry Kane recently tweeted a video of him playing a fun cricket match. While he missed hitting the ball, he definitely did not miss out on knowing his chances to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL season.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 30, 2020, 10:59 AM IST
Just days after football star Dele Alli left the internet impressed with his cricket skills, another Tottenham star player is now showing off his magic with bat and ball. Henry Kane recently tweeted a video of him playing a fun cricket match. While he missed hitting the ball, he definitely did not miss out on knowing his chances to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL season.
Tagging RCB skipper Virat Kohli, Kane asked, “Got a match-winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season?”
Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli?? pic.twitter.com/tjUZnedVvI
— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 27, 2020
The one-minute video got 679k views in no time, also drawing Kohli’s attention. The Indian skipper, who is currently busy leading the national squad against Australia in the Down Under tour, replied to Kane with an apt response. He said, “Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman. @HKane.”
Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman @HKane https://t.co/rYjmVUkdwO
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 28, 2020
Given the game played by RCB players, season after season, it will not be a bad choice after all to rope in some non-cricket talent.
Team Royal Challengers Bangalore were quick to even decide a jersey number for Kane, as they asked if jersey number #10 would be perfect for him.
Jersey #1️⃣0️⃣ will do, @HKane? https://t.co/yvM6bwcf8x
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 27, 2020
Even Kane finalized the number, calling the deal to be done.
Deal! Look forward to wearing it!
— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 27, 2020
The Tottenham forward also received a response from Kevin Pietersen, who asked him, “Jeepers, who’s the left arm seamer?!”
Jeepers, who’s the left arm seamer?!
— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) November 27, 2020
A lot of people replied to Kevin’s comment, some even asking him if it’s a joke that he doesn’t know who Joe Hart is.
Another English cricket player, Rikki Clarke responded to Kane’s tweet, advising him, “Can’t be leaving and ducking bouncers in a T20 though. Great to see all the lads enjoying their cricket.”
Can’t be leaving and ducking bouncers in a T20 though . Great to see all the lads enjoying their cricket.
— Rikki Clarke (@RikkiClarke81) November 27, 2020
Needless to say, Kane has impressed a lot of cricket lovers and it won’t be a surprise to see him switch games someday. Till then, the Spurs are lucky to have their star forward in the team.
