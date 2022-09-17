Virat Kohli Sends Heartfelt Message for Ravichandran Ashwin on His Birthday

India star cricketer Virat Kohli wished his teammate and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his 36th birthday. The duo has a great bond on and off the cricket pitch and has shared the dressing room on various occasions.

Kohli shared a picture on his Instagram where he can be seen hugging Ashwin, while the two are donning the India jersey. “Happy birthday, Ash. Wishing you all the happiness and good health. Have a great day,” Kohli wrote.

Birthday wishes and messages flooded for Ashwin on social media. The cricket fraternity and fans showered their love and appreciation for the spin maestro.

Ashwin’s IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals posted a hilarious message for him, where he can be seen in different avatars of the celebrated actor Rajinikanth. “One Ash Anna for all seasons. Happy Birthday, Ravichandran Ashwin,” read the caption.

One Ash Anna for all seasons. 💗 Happy birthday, @ashwinravi99 🎂 pic.twitter.com/gd6uXc70qL — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 17, 2022

BCCI also wished Ashwin and highlighted the seasoned campaigner’s accolades and records for Team India. “Here’s wishing Ravichandran Ashwin a very happy birthday,” BCCI wrote in the caption.

2⃣5⃣5⃣ international games 👍

6⃣5⃣9⃣ international wickets 👌

3⃣7⃣9⃣9⃣ international runs 💪

2⃣nd highest wicket-taker for #TeamIndia in Tests 🌟

2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ ICC World Cup & 2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣ ICC Champions Trophy winner 🏆 🏆 Here's wishing @ashwinravi99 a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/NLxwikIAHq — BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2022

Ravichandran Ashwin made his Test debut against West Indies in 2011. The off-spinner stamped his authority on the match and bagged nine wickets, the second-highest scalp by an Indian debutant after Narendra Hirwani. Ashwin was named the Player of the Match for his exceptional performance on his debut.

The carom ball specialist started his career as an opening batter but later transformed himself into an off-spinner owing to his tall height. Ashwin has proved time and again that he is quite capable with the bat in hand. He has also etched his name as only the third player in cricket history to have a seven-wicket haul and score a hundred in a Test after the legends Jack Gregory and Ian Botham.

Both Virat Kohli and Ashwin were part of the Indian side for the recently concluded Asia Cup. Though India were knocked out in the Super 4 stage, both had a decent tournament. The two have been named in India’s squad for the ICC T20 World Cup slated to begin later this year. India will need the expertise of two of their most experienced players heading to Australia.

