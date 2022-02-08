Virat Kohli Set to Play Hundredth Test Match Under Rohit Sharma at Mohali-Report

Virat Kohli will be playing his hundredth Test match against Sri Lanka under new Test captain Rohit Sharma. The match will take place in Mohali and not in Bengaluru where it was originally scheduled earlier. With Kohli playing at RCB, his hundredth match at Chinnaswamy could have been a fitting tribute one of the best modern-day batters in Indian cricket.

Now the two match Test series begins in Mohali which will be preceded by a three match T20I series with the first match in Lucknow and the next two games in Dharamsala. Earlier Sri Lanka were scheduled to kick off India tour with the two match Test series in Bengaluru which was followed by a three match T20I series.

A report in Cricbuzz confirmed that the first of the three match T20I series will take place on Feb 24 in Lucknow, the next two games will be held on Feb 26 and 27 in Dharamsala. Meanwhile there is still no official word yet on whether the Bengaluru host a day night Test. “We don’t know if it is a day-night Test. All we know is it will be from March 12 to 16," a KSCA official told the website.

The report also states that Rohit Sharma will be named as the skipper for the two Tests which means Kohli will be playing his hundredth Test under Rohit. In such a scenario, Rohit becomes India captain across all formats.

Earlier Sri Lanka were to kickstart the tour with the two match Test series in Bangalore. Earlier it was also reported that all three T20 matches may be held in Dharamshala. However, Team India is currently on the tour of South Africa and the last two matches are to be played on January 21 and 23.

