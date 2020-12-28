CRICKETNEXT

ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Shares 2010 Tweet, Pens Down Emotional 'Thank You' Note

A tweet which is now going viral on social media dates back to 12th March 2010. "Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my Team.." Kohli had tweeted back then.

Sharing a tweet from 2010, India captain Virat Kohli has thanked the people who helped him make it big in the past decade. Kohli was named ODI player of the decade by ICC on Monday for his outstanding performance that propelled him to the status of modern-day greats.

Also read: Virat Kohli Named ICC ODI Player of the Decade and Cricketer of the Decade

A tweet which is now going viral on social media dates back to 16th March 2010. "Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my Team.." Kohli had tweeted back then. Sharing the tweet Kohli wrote on social media: "Sharing this tweet that I put out 10 years ago, which was a hopeful one, I have realised through this journey that if you believe in yourself and play the sport for the right reasons, no dream is too big to achieve."

Meanwhile, Australia's Steve Smith won the ICC Test cricketer of the decade award while Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan was named the T20I cricketer of the decade.MS Dhoni was given the ICC Spirit of Cricket award for having recalled Ian Bell in Nottingham in 2011 following a dramatic run out.

