Virat Kohli Shares Emotional Post After Team India's T20 World Cup exit

Team India’s T20 World Cup campaign came to an end with a humiliating defeat at the hands of England in the semi-final. Virat Kohli recalled India’s journey at the T20 World Cup journey and wrote a heartfelt note on Friday. The star Indian batter mentioned that Team India will leave Australia with immense disappointment. Thanking fans for their support, the star batter added that the players will take back innumerable unforgettable moments from the tournament.

“We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts, but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on. Thank you to all our fans who turned up in huge numbers throughout to support us in the stadiums. Always feel proud to wear this jersey and represent our country India,” Kohli wrote.

The T20 World Cup campaign might have proved to be a disappointing one for the Men in Blue but for Kohli, the event turned out to be simply magnificent. The former Indian skipper is currently the highest run-scorer at the T20 World Cup. Kohli bagged 296 runs in six matches, at an average of 98.66 and with a strike rate of 136.40. Moreover, Kohli notched four half-centuries at the T20 World Cup.

Surya Kumar Yadav, the third-highest run-scorer at the T20 World Cup, also penned an emotional note on social media. The Mumbai-born batter ended his T20 World Cup journey with 239 runs in his kitty. Surya vowed to rectify the errors and come back stronger as a unit.

“Hurtful loss. Forever grateful to our fans who create electrifying atmosphere, no matter where we play. Thankful for the undying support for each other, proud of the hard work put in by this team & support staff. Proud to play for my country. We will reflect & come back stronger,” Surya wrote on Twitter.

Team India’s T20 World Cup journey came to an end at the last-four stage after they were outclassed by England. The Rohit Sharma-led side, batting first, put up 168 runs on the board. However, England did not face any trouble during the run chase. The Jos Buttler-led side scored the winning runs quite comfortably without even losing a wicket.

