Virat Kohli Shares Heartwarming Letter to 15-Year-Old Self on 31st Birthday

Indian captain Virat Kohli is not just one of the most talented players in history to have played the game, but he is also one of the most cerebral. He constantly stays one step ahead in educating himself about what it takes to remain at the top of his game, be it his diet, fitness regime or batting drills.
On the occasion of his 31st birthday, Kohli showed a different side to himself when he shared a letter he wrote to his fifteen year old self.
He tells himself that "life has big things in store for you", but to be ready to "grab every opportunity" that comes his way. He then goes on to talk about how the problems that he feels he has at that moment may not be as big as he thinks they are, coming to the sagely realization now that he was 31 years of age.
The letter is full of instances where he urges a young Virat to follow his dreams and not be afraid of taking on any challenge, as he prepares himself for the life he has ahead of him.
My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. 😊 #NoteToSelf pic.twitter.com/qwoEiknBvA— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019
My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. 😊 #NoteToSelf pic.twitter.com/qwoEiknBvA
Virat ends with a tongue in cheek "savour those parathas, buddy", and keeping in mind his strict dietary choices as an elite athlete now, that certainly is good advice!
