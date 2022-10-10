Virat Kohli Shares Picture from Training Session Ahead of Warm Up Match Against Western Australia

Team India are currently in Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup which will begin on October 22. As the team gears up for the prestigious tournament, ace batter Virat Kohli shared a photo from the team’s intensive group conditioning session in Perth. On Sunday, Kohli posted a picture of himself and other members of the squad from a training session on his official Twitter handle. Kohli can be seen executing drills alongside KL Rahul and others. Kohli has always highlighted the importance of preparation and has led from the front when it comes to maintaining fitness. In his caption, the former India skipper admitted that he loved the training process ahead of big tournaments. “Love the preparation phase,” read the caption.

Love the preparation phase 🫶 pic.twitter.com/Hmc6hEUOYO — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 9, 2022

The Indian contingent arrived in Australia early to acclimatize themselves to the conditions. The players had their first practice session at the WACA in Perth on Friday, October 7.

India will continue to train in Perth till October 13, and will also play a practice match against Western Australia. The team will then travel to Brisbane for their official warm-up games against New Zealand and the hosts Australia before the competition unfolds.

Having undergone a tough period with the bat, Virat Kohli returned to form in the Asia Cup in the UAE. He amassed 276 runs in five matches at an astonishing average of 92.2, including a maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan. Kohli also made crucial contributions during India’s T20I series against South Africa and Australia at home.

King Kohli is the mainstay of the Indian batting unit for the T20 World Cup Down Under. His vast experience and his ability to come alive in big moments will prove to be vital for India. Kohli has a good T20I record in Australia as he has scored 790 runs at an average of 52.9 while smashing eight half-centuries. He will be hoping to cap off the tournament with another scintillating Kohli special and lead India to an ICC trophy after a long hiatus.

The Rohit Sharma-led side head into the World Cup on the back of some extensive preparation. Team India played T20Is in England, West Indies, Ireland, and the UAE. They also played two home series against Australia and South Africa.

India will feature in Group 2 of the ICC tournament along with arch-rivals Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, and two nations from the qualifiers. On October 23, they will play their tournament opener against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

