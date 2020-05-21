Virat Kohli has been sharing snippets from his exercise routine on social media. On Wednesday, the 31-year-old was seen doing deadlifts in a series of videos he posted on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram 🏋️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on May 20, 2020 at 6:59am PDT
🏋️
A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on May 20, 2020 at 6:59am PDT
This workout session came a few hours after Kohli’s weightlifting video was lauded by millions. Among others, former India teammate Harbhajan Singh commended the captain’s workout video.
In the clip that Kohli shared Wednesday morning, we saw him lifting a barbell and performing squats. He captioned it, “Earn it. Don’t demand it.”
The regimen that was widely appreciated did not go unnoticed by AB de Villiers, Kohli’s teammate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. The South African cricketer dropped many emojis in the comments section, praising Kohli.
The Indian skipper kickstarted his staying-fit week with a post on Instagram where he was seen warming up with a fast-paced running session on the terrace of his building.
“Putting in the work is a way of life and not a requirement of profession. Choice is yours,” he wrote in the caption.
Kohli has been regularly engaging in one-to-one sessions with fellow teammates on Instagram live. He has also interacted with international cricketers. including AB de Villiers, Kevin Pietersen and Tamim Iqbal.
Most recently, he was seen chatting with Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Virat Kohli Shares Video of Himself Doing Dealifts on Social Media
Virat Kohli has been sharing snippets from his exercise routine on social media. On Wednesday, he was seen doing deadlifts in a series of videos.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings