Virat Kohli Shares Video of Wife Anushka Sharma Confronting Man For Littering

Kohli captured the whole incident and wrote on Twitter, “Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same and spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma.”
Though the duo have received praise for their intervention, there was some feedback describing it as a joke. To this Kohli reacted sharply and tweeted, “Lot of people who don't have the courage to do something like this find it funny. Everything for people nowadays is meme content. Shame.”
Kohli is set to take part in the two-match T20 Internationals in Ireland after comfortably clearing the Yo-Yo test. He had to miss the one-off Test and County stint in England owing to a neck injury.
First Published: June 17, 2018, 10:28 AM IST