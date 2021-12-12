Virat Kohli Should Embrace And Relax About Whole Situation: Former Australia Spinner

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels that appointing Rohit Sharma as the new captain of India’s ODI team is a good move from the BCCI. The decision came out as a shocker for many as Kohli during his relinquishment as T20I captain, stated that he wants to focus on Test and ODI captaincy. However, BCCI wanted a single captain for the white-ball formats which forced it to sack Kohli from the ODI captaincy and Rohit got the responsibility to lead India in the white-ball formats.

Several cricket critics and fans believe that BCCI should’ve handled the situation better as they feel the whole situation lacked transparency.

However, Hogg feels that it’s a good move from the cricket board and Kohli should embrace the whole situation as it will take a lot of pressure off his shoulders.

“I think this is a good move. Kohli should just embrace it and relax about the whole situation and should concentrate on captaining the Test team. So basically you’ve got Rohit Sharma just concentrating on the team he wants in white-ball cricket and Virat Kohli focusing on Test cricket. It takes a lot of pressure off you. The media hype off the field all of a sudden relaxes and Virat Kohli’s only got to worry about the Test environment," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Hogg further claims that the decision will help Kohli to get his old form back as he failed to hit an international century since 2019.

“Whereas Rohit Sharma has only got to worry about the white-ball environment plus all the sponsorship and other commitments off the field. I think this is going to be better for Virat Kohli. It is going to improve his performances which have slightly dropped off slightly in the last couple of years when he’s been under pressure while captaining all three teams.

The veteran Australia spinner feels that India have the quality to dominate the world cricket over the next years and the experienced duo of Kohli-Rohit has the responsibility to take Indian cricket forward.

“I think it’s a blessing in disguise. I just hope when they go on their next tour, that change room is not separated by this little slight division between these two particular players. Both of them have to embrace it, get in that changing room, and take Indian cricket forward. That’s because Indian cricket right now, with the talent they’ve got in batting and bowling should dominate world cricket over the next five years at least,” said Brad Hogg while explaining his stand in great detail.

