'Virat Kohli Should Have Played At Least ODIs or T20Is Against West Indies': Former India Cricketer

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has claimed that Virat Kohli should have played T20Is and ODIs against West Indies and that he can’t understand why Virat Kohli was rested for the West Indies tour.

Chopra, while speaking on Jatin Sparu’s YouTube channel, said that off late, Kohli hasn’t played too many games and it is often that they are forced to remind people about Kohli’s stats and numbers.

“The problem is that you need to remind people of Virat’s numbers. This is because he has played very little and missed more games of late. Even Rohit and Suryakumar won’t score in every game. But since they play continuously, we remember the good knocks that they played. Virat walks into the team no doubt, but he should have played at least the ODIs or T20Is against the West Indies,” said Chopra.

Chopra also said that he was surprised by the team management’s decision to send Suryakumar Yadav as an opener against West Indies. He also said that Yadav should be installed back at No.4 for India and admitted that he has a deep understanding of batting at that number and his position in the middle-order is quite crucial.

“I don’t understand the thinking behind sending him at the top. Batting in the middle order is a bit difficult and he is also in form, so he has an understanding of that role. In T20Is and Tests, I feel positions are very important. Why don’t you send DK or Hardik at the top? Because they have a specified role, right? Then why not the same for Suryakumar Yadav?,” said Chopra.

Kohli is currently going through a rough patch in international cricket and his form has raised quite a lot of concern among former cricketers. Moreover, his position in the T20I squad has also put him in doubt. He has been put on a rest by the team management on multiple occasions. The former India captain missed the entire West Indies tour and now has also been excluded from the team for the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe.

It is now to be seen as to how Kohli will be placed in the Indian team squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 where a numbers of contenders are expecting a call in the squad.

