Virat Kohli Should Play More Games, Taking Rest Won't Help Him: Former Indian Pacer

Former pacer RP Singh raised questions on Team India’s selection policy as Virat Kohli has been rested for the white-ball series against West Indies. The former India skipper is going through a lean patch with the bat as he scored just 12 runs in the T20I series against England. Prior to that, he failed to score big in the rescheduled fifth Test match.

The 33-year-old scored his last international century way back in 2019 as he has failed to convert his half-centuries into triple-digit scores in the past couple of years.

Singh was not impressed with the selection policy of the Indian team as he feels if a player is not scoring runs, then taking a rest won’t help him.

“When a player is going through a bad patch, he won’t ask for rest. He should play more games as taking rest won’t help him return to form. The graph has gone down and will be up again only when you play regular matches,” Singh told Cricbuzz.

The former pacer further said during his playing days there no such policy of taking rest as no one used to ask them about it.

“The luxury of taking rest isn’t available for every player. When Pragyan (Ojha) and I were a part of the Indian team, there was no such thing as rest. No one asked if we wanted to rest… you either got selected or dropped,” he said.

The BCCI announced the T20I squad for the West Indies tour as Kohli was left out from the team alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Yuvendra Chahal. While Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav returned to the squad for the five-match series.

Singh further said that the decision only makes sense if Kohli has a niggle.

“Even senior players didn’t take rest before the T20 World Cup 2007 and that was because the format was new. A cricketer’s playing days are limited and he eventually has to retire. Only if Virat has a niggle, then it’s a right decision,” he added.

The batting maverick missed the first ODI against England due to a niggle, however, returned to the XI for the Lord’s match on Thursday.

