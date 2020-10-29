- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedMatch Ended164/6(20.0) RR 8.2
MI vs RCB IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Slammed for 'Shameful Act' as he Tries to Sledge Suryakumar Yadav
As MI seemed to be cruising to victory, Kohli tried to ruffle up some feathers and went up to Yadav - then batting on 40 off just 25 balls, but the Mumbaikar calmly walked away, snubbing the Indian skipper. The clip went viral on social media and it was fodder enough for the keyboard warriors to go to town with
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 29, 2020, 9:55 AM IST
Suryakumar Yadav made a telling statement, after the national selection snub, scoring an unbeaten 79 off 43 balls to take Mumbai Indians home against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, but his stare down with India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli during the match has become the biggest talking point from the match. In the clash of two table-toppers, MI extended their lead in the points table and are now more or less certain of a top-two finish, while Kohli's RCB - still at a healthy position - would also have liked to win and secure a playoff berth. But, that was not to be.
As MI seemed to be cruising to victory, Kohli tried to ruffle up some feathers and went up to Yadav - then batting on 40 off just 25 balls, but the Mumbaikar calmly walked away, snubbing the Indian skipper. The clip went viral on social media and it was fodder enough for the keyboard warriors to go to town with, with many calling Kohli's attempted sledging act a shameful one. Many lauded Yadav's nonchalant reply, or the lack of it, while few opined that he should have shown a bit more respect to the Indian captain; after all, Kohli could very well have gone up to him for a small chat! Anyway, it made for good viewing and became the perfect mem material and for the fans who were in angst over Yadav's exclusion from the Indian squads for the Australia tour, this became another weapon to target Kohli and the BCCI with #BCCIpolitics also trending. A part of the reason why the hashtag was trending is because of unfit Rohit Sharma's exclusion from all three squads while someone like Mayank Agarwal, also unfit and missing IPL games, being named in the squad. Lack of clarity on Rohit's fitness, a hamstring pull, has also not helped the board's cause as well.
Here's how netizens reacted to the incident:
Shameful act by virat kohli and no reason for sledge to Surya Kumar Yadav #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/y4mtnzq2j5
— Sam (@sameersheikh45) October 29, 2020
Next level chhichhorapan.
What Kohli has done, it will going to malign his image. Despite playing for long he has to bring these kind of tactics, which eventually disheartening. Rightly implies why naseeruddin shah said he is worst behaved cricketer in the world.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/43CAWNARP9
— Hritwik Ravi (@hritwik_ravi) October 29, 2020
Instead of an aggressive stare to SKY, Kohli would have given some type of assurance for the future team selection.
King Kohli missed that brownie points pic.twitter.com/kjFEeodhg5
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 29, 2020
In yesterday match, Kohli came to sledge #SuryakumarYadav during the break and surya left like a gentleman, such a shameful act by virat kohli,didn't expect this from a batsman like virat#SuryakumarYadav #MIvsRCB #BCCIpolitics #Kohli pic.twitter.com/82zSr9jyms
— Maaaz Saiyed (@MaaazSaiyed) October 29, 2020
Never compare Kohli with GOD
Don't abuse Him by comparing with Kohli
— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 29, 2020
Yesterday match Virat kohli lose his respect. Well done surya you reply with bat @surya_14kumar#BCCIpolitics pic.twitter.com/1Nbrq468KW
— Vinay Kumar Shukla (@vinayshukla212) October 29, 2020
Yesterday kohli lost his respect due to his cheap politics with bloody @BCCI and shastri,well done @surya_14kumar anna u repiled with ur bat to worlds no 1 batsman.#Suryakumar #BCCIpolitics @BCCI #SarkaruVaariPaata #Kohli #DirtyPoliticsKohliANDBCCI @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/akKKxWUAm0
— Virupakshavegi (@virupakshavegi) October 29, 2020
Suryakumar Yadav has beaten RCB, Kohli and the selectors single-handedly!!! #MIvRCB
— Manya (@CSKian716) October 28, 2020
How Desperate he was to win the game...at least have some respect.....
If you are not able to out him,sledge him...
Best ever reply by SKY
Calmness won❤,aggression lost#MIvRCB
#BCCIpolitics pic.twitter.com/JJ9WG4dc3v
— Vaibhav Jadhav (@Vaibhav63553554) October 29, 2020
Kohli should not be the role model for young cricketers. Period!#BCCIpolitics #IPL2020 #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/4teZ0BgEta
— PoliCric (@Baba_Despactio) October 29, 2020
Is BCCI taking the shape of bollywood??
— Jisha Laha (@JishaLaha) October 29, 2020
It's not an innings it's a STATEMENT @surya_14kumar
Can't believe nepotism has caught cricket so hard that I see a RCB line up in the national side. Can't wait to see Aussies bashing Siraj and Saini out of the park. #IPL2020 #BCCIpolitics
— Mr. Uday Pratap Pandey (@imPanditJee) October 29, 2020
Injured Mayank is selected for All Formats,
Injured @ImRo45 is under Observation
and #BCCIpolitics announced Next Vice Captain
Well played @bcci#BCCIpolitics pic.twitter.com/Xgf6lprWON
— DHF Of @alluarjun (@DHFstylishStar) October 28, 2020
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking