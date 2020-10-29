MI vs RCB IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Slammed for 'Shameful Act' as he Tries to Sledge Suryakumar Yadav

CRICKETNEXT

As MI seemed to be cruising to victory, Kohli tried to ruffle up some feathers and went up to Yadav - then batting on 40 off just 25 balls, but the Mumbaikar calmly walked away, snubbing the Indian skipper. The clip went viral on social media and it was fodder enough for the keyboard warriors to go to town with

Suryakumar Yadav made a telling statement, after the national selection snub, scoring an unbeaten 79 off 43 balls to take Mumbai Indians home against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, but his stare down with India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli during the match has become the biggest talking point from the match. In the clash of two table-toppers, MI extended their lead in the points table and are now more or less certain of a top-two finish, while Kohli's RCB - still at a healthy position - would also have liked to win and secure a playoff berth. But, that was not to be.

As MI seemed to be cruising to victory, Kohli tried to ruffle up some feathers and went up to Yadav - then batting on 40 off just 25 balls, but the Mumbaikar calmly walked away, snubbing the Indian skipper. The clip went viral on social media and it was fodder enough for the keyboard warriors to go to town with, with many calling Kohli's attempted sledging act a shameful one. Many lauded Yadav's nonchalant reply, or the lack of it, while few opined that he should have shown a bit more respect to the Indian captain; after all, Kohli could very well have gone up to him for a small chat! Anyway, it made for good viewing and became the perfect mem material and for the fans who were in angst over Yadav's exclusion from the Indian squads for the Australia tour, this became another weapon to target Kohli and the BCCI with #BCCIpolitics also trending. A part of the reason why the hashtag was trending is because of unfit Rohit Sharma's exclusion from all three squads while someone like Mayank Agarwal, also unfit and missing IPL games, being named in the squad. Lack of clarity on Rohit's fitness, a hamstring pull, has also not helped the board's cause as well.

