Virat Kohli Slips Down in Latest Forbes Top Paid Athletes Ranking

India cricket captain Virat Kohli has once again become the sole Indian in the Forbes 2019 list of world's highest-paid athletes, ranked 100th in the table.
Kohli is last on the list of top-100 athletes, headed by Barcelona and Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi, announced on Tuesday.
According to the Forbes list, Kohli estimated earnings is USD 21m from endorsements and USD 4m from salary and winnings, taking his total tally to USD25m for the last 12 months.
Ranked 83rd on last year's list, Kohli has climbed down to the 100th spot despite an increase of USD 1m in endorsements.
Meanwhile, Messi has dethroned retired boxer Floyd Mayweather as the sports world's highest earner, raking in USD 127 million via salary and endorsement deals.
Messi is now ahead of long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus and Portugal star is was second with earnings of USD 109 million.
