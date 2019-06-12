starts in
Match 17:AUS VS PAK

AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 18:IND VS NZ

IND IND
NZ NZ

Nottingham

Thu, 13 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 19:ENG VS WI

ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Fri, 14 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 20:SL VS AUS

SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Virat Kohli Slips Down in Latest Forbes Top Paid Athletes Ranking

PTI |June 12, 2019, 9:34 AM IST
India cricket captain Virat Kohli has once again become the sole Indian in the Forbes 2019 list of world's highest-paid athletes, ranked 100th in the table.

Kohli is last on the list of top-100 athletes, headed by Barcelona and Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi, announced on Tuesday.

According to the Forbes list, Kohli estimated earnings is USD 21m from endorsements and USD 4m from salary and winnings, taking his total tally to USD25m for the last 12 months.

Ranked 83rd on last year's list, Kohli has climbed down to the 100th spot despite an increase of USD 1m in endorsements.

Meanwhile, Messi has dethroned retired boxer Floyd Mayweather as the sports world's highest earner, raking in USD 127 million via salary and endorsement deals.

Messi is now ahead of long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus and Portugal star is was second with earnings of USD 109 million.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
3 3 0 0 6 +2.16
2
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
3
IND
2 2 0 0 4 +0.53
4
AUS
3 2 1 0 4 +0.48
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
3 1 1 1 3 -2.41
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
