Virat Kohli Speaks on Ravi Shastri's Book Launch: 'Always Looked Forward to his Commentary'

Virat Kohli has heaped praise on Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri on the latter’s book launch event in London. Speaking in front of a full house, Kohli revealed Shastri’s first speech inside the dressing room shook him. He alongside Shastri formed a special working relationship and the 33-year old recalled how he had met the former commentator as he was the ‘most prominent voice of cricket in India.’

“His experiences have been priceless for us and they continue to be. I will say a few words on our working relationship, our bond over the years. Started in 2014, I met him many times because he was the most prominent voice in cricket from India and worldwide. We always look forward to his commentary skills. We actually started working together then,” Kohli said at the book launch event.

“I remember in 2014 he gave us a pep talk for the first time. We were a bit down as a team and things were not happening well and he was brought in, he was brought in for the second time to set things right. In his first speech he gave, the first word he said was ‘boys’ in the voice that only he can generate. And I clearly remember, I was sitting down and my body shook because I had never heard someone speak so clearly and with so much determination and positivity,” the Indian skipper added.

He added that he and Shastri both share a mutual vision of taking Indian cricket forward, adding that their partnership is based on ‘trust’ and ‘mutual respect.’

In an #Exclusive conversation with TIMES NOW, Indian Cricket Team Captain #ViratKohli (@imVkohli) talks about Coach #RaviShastri’s (@RaviShastriOfc) journey.‘Ravi’s experience has been priceless for us and they continue to be’, says Kohli. Listen in. pic.twitter.com/hoh7yKDOIM — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 1, 2021

“All I can say is that our working relationship has been built on trust and mutual respect, on a vision that has been shared. The only focus is to take Indian cricket higher and in a better place. Both of us together along with the brilliance of the whole team and the talent we have been blessed with, I think we have been able to achieve that and it’s something we are proud of,” Kohli signed off.

