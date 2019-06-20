starts in
Virat Kohli Spends Time With School Children During Cricket Clinic

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2019, 10:42 PM IST
Virat Kohli Spends Time With School Children During Cricket Clinic

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday spent some quality time with school children at Southampton at the Ageas bowl on the sidelines of a gruelling training session ahead of their game against Afghanistan.

Apart from Kohli, other Indian cricketers like Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were also present as they conducted a cricket clinic for the children present. The clinic was organised by the ICC.

In a tweet shared on social media, Kohli is seen interacting with the kids and also posing with them for photographs.

Rishabh Pant also joined the kids session. The world's 'best babysitter' got a roar of approval as he sent some of those soft balls outside the park.

In his tweet, Kohli said, "Spending time with kids is an absolute joy and an opportunity to contribute to their journey in some way. Such honesty and commitment in whatever kids do. So much to learn as well and the biggest learning is to never forget the joy of playing this great game."

For now Kohli-led India are at fourth spot in the points table with seven points, and have a great chance of finishing on top of the ladder in the league stage.

India next face Afghanistan in their fifth match of the World Cup on June 22 at Southampton.

