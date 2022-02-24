Virat Kohli Sports Blue Turban For Advertisement Shoot, New Look Goes Viral

Former India captain Virat Kohli was spotted in a different look on Wednesday by the media persons. Kohli, who is currently on a short break from cricket due to bio-bubble fatigue, was snapped on an advertisement commercial set where he was sporting a blue turban. Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was also spotted on the sets as it seems like the power couple will feature together in the advertisement.

The 33-year-old’s new look in turban went viral on social media as fans started sharing the photos on the social media profiles. The couple was also clicked after wrapping up their shoot. They were all smiles as they posed for the media persons.

Kohli has been ranked the most valuable Indian celebrity for the fourth consecutive year in 2020.

Recently, Kohli shared a picture of him on social media platform Twitter that shows him seated with a group of his lookalikes, wearing the exact same outfit. The group of 10 including Kohli are seated around a table sporting a similar look with the former India captain asking his followers to find the odd one out.

“Find the odd one out,” wrote Kohli alongside the image which quickly went viral.

The 33-year-old will skip the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka due to bio-bubble fatigue and will return for the two-match Test series. The first Test against Sri Lanka will be Kohli’s 100th Test.

“Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the final T20 against West Indies so that they can have more time for rest on the advice of our medical staff. They have also been rested for the T20 series against Sri Lanka but will be playing in the Test series,” BCCI chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma said on Saturday.

