Virat Kohli Steps Down: Michael Vaughan Lauds Kohli for 'Unselfish Decision'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is highly impressed with Virat Kohli’s decision to step down from the job of India’s T20 skipper after ICC T20 World Cup, terming it as an ‘unselfish’ one. Commenting on Kohli’s Instagram post where the skipper revealed the news, Vaughan said that he hopes Kohli gets some space and comes back even stronger. “Well Done… that’s a very unselfish decision and also one which will give you some nice space to hopefully relax a little away from all the pressures."

Earlier Kohli had revealed that he is going to step down from the role of India’s T20 skipper and he said that he came to the decision after a discussion with the likes of Rohit Sharma and team coach Ravi Shastri. “Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I’ve decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October."

“I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability," he added.

The 32-year-old will continue to be available for selection in the shortest format of the game and will lead India in ODI as well as Test matches. Kohli captained India in 45 T20Is with the side winning 27 out of those. India only lost 14 T20Is under Kohli captaincy while two games were tied and two matches had no results.

