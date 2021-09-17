Virat Kohli Steps Down: Mohali, Hyderabad, Dhaka...Five of his Best T20I Knocks for India

India skipper Virat Kohli left his T20 captaincy on Wednesday in order to focus more on his batting. Undoubtedly, the 32-year-old has aced the art of batting in the shortest format of the game even as he continued to grow as a modern day legend in international cricket. Before his arrival on scene, fans thought T20 batting must be raw and explosive, but Kohli changed all that. He would take his time and then change gears in the dying stages of the game. Here are five of his best T20I knocks.

82* vs Australia, T20 World Cup, 2016

Hailed as one of his best T20 knocks, Kohli outclassed Australia with his shear brute force in Mohali. Chasing 162 in a virtual knockout, India were 49/3 when Kohli walked out. He kept calm and never took risk until he smashed James Faulkner for 19 runs. This was followed by a 16-run over off Nathan Coulter Nile which all but sealed the game for India.

94* vs West Indies, Hyderabad, 2019

Different place, different year, but same thought pattern. India were chasing a mammoth 208 for a win when Virat Kohli, by this time in his career a modern-day great, walked in. Despite the scoreboard pressure, he didn’t play his shots right from the word ‘go.’ He even failed to find the middle initially. However, once he found his rhythm, he looked a different person altogether. He picked up gears quickly to reach his nineties, alas he couldn’t get to a well-deserved century. So charged up was he, that he even tried to mimic Windies pacer Kesrick Williams, a sight which will be remembered for a long long time.

70* vs West Indies, Mumbai, 2019

Teams arrived in Mumbai for the series decider where King Kohli took centersatge. India won the toss and batted; Kohli smashed his way to a 29-ball 70* that propelled his team to a massive 240 run, which was also the third highest team total in T20Is. His innings overshadowed a 135-run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. A strike-rate of 241.37 makes this Kohli’s fastest knock in the format for India.

72* vs South Africa, T20 World Cup, 2014

This innings gave the world a glimpse of King Kohli or probably what is to come! It was the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, and India were staring down the barrel until Kohli pulled off an improbable win at Dhaka. South Africa had set a target of 173 which was stiff under the circumstances. Thanks to Kohli, Men in Blue brought the equation down to 93 off last ten. Then came the push; Kohli eventually finished at 72*, making his last 55 runs off 28 balls. India won with five balls to spare.

90* vs Australia, Adelaide, 2016

Kohli walked in at number three in the fifth over and helped India build a massive total of 188/3 which was too much for Australia. His fifty came up in 33 balls; he smashed 40 in the next 22 to put it beyond the hosts.

