Virat Kohli Steps Down: WTC Loss, IPL Drought, Tiff With New Selection Panel Played Key Role in Kohli's Decision-Report

Virat Kohli stepping down from the post of T20 captain was months in the making and not a rapid development which is what many of the Indian fans think it is. A number of cricket lovers across the world were left shell shocked when they heard the news of ‘King Kohli’ quitting the top job, but what many of them don’t know is that the murmurs had begun as early as July just after India’s loss to New Zealand in the WTC Final.

“As early as July, soon after the World Test Championship final, there were murmurs in the corridors of power about an impending change at the top. Apart from the need to regain his own heights as a batsman, which Kohli indicates he intends to pursue by giving up T20I captaincy, there had been indications of additional pressure of captaincy revealing itself,” a report by website ‘Cricbuzz’ states.

The report also said that Kohli was facing ‘challenges’ with the new selection panel. Back in March he had to fight tooth and nail to keep Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI side for England series. “With a new selection committee and an impending change in the coaching set up, Kohli’s challenges were on the rise. For instance, he had to fight hard to have Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI squad for the India-England series in February- March this year. The selectors, it is learnt, wanted to have another opener who did well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kohli had insisted that Dhawan, who had by then lost his place in the Twenty20 squad, was a must.”

The pressure of franchise cricket was also telling. Even as vice captain Rohit Sharma had several IPL trophies to show for himself, Kohli had none.

“Additionally, the pressure on Kohli, especially with regards to an ICC tournament win, was growing. There was also the matter of five IPL titles for the Mumbai Indians under Rohit Sharma’s leadership since 2013 while the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s empty trophy cabinet added fuel to the discussions of Kohli’s captaincy in the shortest format.”

