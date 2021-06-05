‘Virat Kohli Steps up on The Big Occasions’: Brett Lee Praises India Captain Ahead of WTC Final

Fast bowling legend reckons India captain Virat Kohli is getting better with age and not only does he have great batting skills, he’s got a ‘great cricket brain’ too. Kohli will be leading his men in the final of the ICC World Test Championship later this month when they face New Zealand in Southampton.

Speaking to ICC, Lee said, “When you look at the recent greats, it is hard to look past Virat Kohli (favourite batter). What an incredible record he has got. He is only getting better with age. He has got a great mindset, a great cricket brain as well.”

The immense popularity of cricket in India means Kohli is always under scrutiny but the pressure that comes along only helps him take his game to another level, feels Lee. “Kohli, he is such a dynamic player, such a great influencer for the team, world-class batter. We know that that’s a given. But I think that with his emphasis on how important Test cricket is to him, and his team, and his nation, it is going to weigh in very heavily on him and that will improve his performance,” Lee said.

“We know that Kohli steps up on the big occasions. And, as you mentioned, he wants to see his side be the first winners of the ICC World Test Championship. It means a lot to him,” he added.

The WTC final is slated to get underway from June 18 and the India squad, which arrived in UK earlier this week, is currently undergoing hard quarantine before being allowed to train.

“Once everything is said and done, once the preparations are done, when they arrive there when the quarantine is done, just before they walk out, I think that will be the last comment – Let us enjoy it but let us become the first side to ever to win this ICC World Test Championship,” Lee said.

