Virat Kohli, Steve Smith in Conversation Ahead of India vs Australia Test

The much anticipated Test between India and Australia commenced on December 17 in Adelaide. Two of the cricket greats, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, sat down for a one-on-one interview ahead of the first Test match. Two of the finest batsmen of this generation let down their guard and asked each other questions about their careers. During the fascinating conversation, they opened up on how they managed to overcome some of the biggest challenges.

Kohli and Smith shared rare insights as they went back and forth discussing careers and dealing with expectation. Starting from their origin stories, they discussed youth cricket through to the international stage. It is interesting to know that both the great batsmen found cricket through their fathers.

Smith asked Kohli about the idea behind his journey way up to the top. The India skipper replied saying that donning the Indian jersey was always his dream. It wasn’t until the death of his father when Kohli decided to take his forever dream of winning games of cricket for the country to a serious and committed level.

Kohli, who was 18 at the time of his father’s death, started to buckle down and focus all the energy into his cricket aspirations.

Kohli, who was determined to succeed, revealed of the time he thought his days of playing for India were over. It was in the 2009 Champions Trophy, when he failed seven matches against Pakistan.

In a YouTube video uploaded on cricket.com.au., Kohli tells Smith, “I remember getting out on 16 while trying to hit Shahid Afridi over his head for a six and got caught at long-off. We lost the game and till 5 am in the morning, I was looking at the ceiling and thinking I am done and gone.” However, lull days were not lingering too long for the cricket star. He got his first player of the match award just four days later. Kohli felt he belonged there, since.

On the other hand, Smith began his career as a leg-spinner. He pointed out that he was this "blonde little pudgy leg-spinner" when he made his way into the Australian side.

Many at the time believed that he was an amazing successor of the great Shane Warne. Smith revealed that he was fond of bowling but leg spin took a lot of work, finally leading him to decide to forgo the leggies. Besides, Smith always wanted to bat and realised that batting could help in the better future of his international career.