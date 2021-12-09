'Virat Kohli Still a Leader of Team': Rohit Sharma on Former ODI Captain's Presence

Swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the new white-ball captain of Team India. Rohit took over the charge from Virat Kohli, who relinquished the T20I captaincy after the 2021 T20 World Cup, however, the BCCI removed him from ODI captaincy to give the complete white-ball leadership in hands of Rohit.

During his ODI captaincy tenure, Kohli failed to guide India to an ICC title which always put his leadership qualities under the scanner. However, the 33-year-old led the Men in Blue to several historic bilateral series wins which makes him one of the most successful ODI captains in Indian history.

Meanwhile, Rohit’s has a tremendous record as captain in the Indian Premier League. He is the most successful captain in tournament history with five league titles with Mumbai Indians.

After becoming the white-ball captain, Rohit said that Kohli is still a leader of the team and his presence is very important in the squad,

“A batter of Kohli’s quality is always needed in the squad. To have an average of 50 plus in the T20 format, it is crazy and unreal. Obviously, with the experience he has, he has batted and bailed India out so many times from difficult situations," Rohit said in a chat on the show ‘Backstage with Boria’, organised by veteran sports journalist Boria Majumdar.

“The quality and his kind of batsmanship is required. Plus, he is still a leader of the team. All those things put together, you don’t want to miss out. You don’t want to ignore that kind of stuff. His presence is very important to the team,” he added.

Kohli scored a plethora of runs as the captain of the Indian team in the 50-over format. The modern-day great scored 5,449 runs at an astonishing average of 72.65. He also smashed the second most centuries as a captain in ODIs – 21. Legendary Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is at the top of the list with 22 tons.

Meanwhile, Kohli has an even better batting record while chasing in ODIs as a captain. In 48 innings, he has scored 3010 runs at a sublime average of 83.61 which also includes 13 century and 12 half-centuries.

