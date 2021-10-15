Virat Kohli Sums Up Life in Bio Bubble in One Picture; Kevin Pietersen Reacts

Staying in bio bubble and playing high pressure games can get to you, this is true for any cricketer even if he turns out to be the best. Yes, even Virat Kohli felt the heat for checking in from one bio bubble to other, playing international games and then the IPL. In his latest post, the India’s new cricket god can be seen sitting with his hands tied behind his back. The caption read: “This is what playing in bubbles feels like." The picture was well received by former player Kevin Pietersen, who also agreed with Kohli.

Pietersen, who has long advocated on player’s behalf, seconded Kohli’s thoughts. KP is a broadcaster and spends his days doing commentary in different cricket tournaments across the globe. In post-Covid world, an essential part of living like that means spending a lot of time in the bio-bubble. “Players/broadcasters are DONE with them! Great pic, dude!," he had replied on Virat’s post.

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Puts Rishabh Pant in a Fix, Says Has Lots of Wicketkeepers to Choose From

Ahead of the T20 World Cup which starts on Sunday, India skipper Virat Kohli has provoked wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in a fun way to get the Delhi batsman’s mood up for the upcoming mega event. With Pant’s mood a bit down following his team Delhi Capitals’ defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2, Kohli, in a TVC video released by T20 World Cup’s official broadcaster Star Sports, tries to motivate his wicketkeeper by telling him that India is yet to find a wicketkeeper like MS Dhoni. Dhoni was also the captain when India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, beating Pakistan in the final.

