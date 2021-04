India vs England: Virat Kohli Surpasses Graeme Smith in List of Most ODI Runs by a Captain

Virat Kohli surpassed former South Africa captain Graeme Smith in the list of most ODI runs scored as captain. During the 2nd ODI against England in Pune, the Indian captain found himself in the middle early after England won the toss and opted to field on Friday.

Needing 41 runs to surpass Smith’s ODI tally of 5416 runs in 150 ODIs as captain, Kohli got the milestone in 50 balls. Australian great Ricky Ponting leads the list with 8497 runs in his 234 ODIs as captain, followed by MS Dhoni with 6641 runs in 200 ODIs as captain. Stephen Fleming and Arjuna Ranatunga are in the third and fourth spots.

India vs England, 2nd ODI Live Score | India vs England, 2nd ODI Live Blog

At the start of the match, Kohli had 5376 runs in the 93 ODIs that he has played as a captain. Among the top 5, Kohli has the best average and strike-rate. Another milestone Kohli would achieve if he adds further 38 runs, is that of scoring 5000 ODI runs at home – a feat achieved only by Sachin Tendulkar (6976), Ricky Ponting (5406), and Jacques Kallis (5178).

Kohli has not reached the triple-figure mark in a long time across formats and he once again fell after a good start, He was caught behind for 66 off Adil Rashid, thus extending his century drought to 490 days. A century from Kohli will equal Ponting’s tally of most hundreds across format with 71. Kohli has 70 tons in 433 matches, while Ponting 71 came in 560 matches. The tally is led by Tendulkar who has 100 international centuries from 664 matches.

A ton for Kohli would have also meant he would have been the captain with most hundreds across formats, surpassing Ponting. Ponting and Kohli currently are joint-most with