India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli Surpasses Yet Another Sachin Tendulkar Milestone

Indian skipper Virat Kohli played yet another sensational hand in the 2019 ICC World Cup encounter against Pakistan and completed a slew of milestones along the way.
He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record and became the fastest to 11,000 ODI runs. Tendulkar needed 276 innings to reach the landmark while Kohli completed it in only 222 ODI innings. He is only the third Indian after Tendulkar and Ganguly to do so. He is also only the ninth cricketer in the world to reach 11,000 ODI runs.
Kohli also completed 1000 runs in ODIs in England when he reached 27 in the tie.
The captain seems to enjoy playing against Pakistan and holds an impeccable record against the arch-rivals. He has appeared in a total of 12 ODIs (before today) and scored 459 runs at an average of 45.90. He also has two centuries and one half-century to his name.
His half-century was 51st in ODI cricket. It was also his 4th half-century against Pakistan and third in a World Cup.
India got off to a fine start against the men-in-green with new look opening pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma putting on a 136-run stand. Rahul scored 57 while Rohit looked majestic, ending on 140. This is the first time all three Indian batsmen in their top-order have scored fifty or more against Pakistan in World Cup and sixth time in ODIs. Last time this happened was back in 2017 at Birmingham. It's also the 14th time all players in the top-order have scored fifty or more against Pakistan in ODIs.
