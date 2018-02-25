Kohli Thanks Fans After Getting ICC Test Championship Mace

India ensured the number one spot in the team rankings and a prize of $1 million after their victory in the Johannesburg Test against South Africa last month ensured that no team can move ahead of them in the Test rankings at the 3 April cut-off date.
India finished their tour of South Africa with a 2-1 win in the T20I series India finished their tour of South Africa with a 2-1 win in the T20I series
A message for all India fans from @imVkohli after India retained the ICC Test Championship Mace as the number one Test side! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vEVNrfcsZB— ICC (@ICC) February 25, 2018
India won the prize for a second year running and have now been at the top of the rankings since October 2016. They have also been at the top two times before under Kohli – in January-February 2016 and in August 2016. India’s longest stint at the number-one position was from November 2009 to August 2011, when Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the captain.
The other captains to have received the mace are Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Steve Smith (all Australia), Andrew Strauss (England), Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla (both South Africa) and Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan).
India captain Virat Kohli said: “It’s truly a great feeling to hold the ICC Test Championship mace again, which is an acknowledgement of our success in the truest format of the game. We’re proud of the way we have performed in Test matches over the past couple of years and our performances have reflected in the rankings. The quality of a side is judged in the way players step up when needed, and that is what our boys have done time and again.
“It is heartening to be at the top of the Test rankings in an era when it’s challenging to do consistently well across formats. But that is something that we have managed fairly well and something that I’d like my team to continue doing with their hard work and determination.
“I’d like to thank all players who have been part of our squads during this period and also the support staff for contributing to our success and for helping out in different aspects of the game. I’d also like to thank all our fans for supporting us across the globe.”
ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Sunil Gavaskar said: “It’s really nice to be handing over the ICC Test Championship mace once again to the Indian captain. It’s really a huge achievement to do well continuously in Test cricket and Virat should be a really proud man to have led his side to such success in this format.
“Test cricket always tests the class of players and to be acknowledged as the best in the format by the game’s world governing body is really a moment of great pride. Congratulations to Virat and the boys for this accomplishment and wish them all the best for the future.”
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Ajinkya RahaneBhuvneshwar KumarCheteshwar PujaraiccIndia vs South AfricaRavindra Jadejashikhar dhawanSouth Africa vs India 2018sunil gavaskarvirat kohli
First Published: February 25, 2018, 8:54 AM IST