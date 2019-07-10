India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Thanks Fans for Support After India’s World Cup Exit

Virat Kohli thanked the Indian cricket fans for their support after India were knocked out of the ICC World Cup 2019 thanks to a 18-run loss to New Zealand at Manchester on Wednesday (July 10).
The Indian skipper took to Twitter, thanking the people for their support before adding that the team was just as disappointed that their dreams of winning a third World Cup had ended.
“Firstly I want to thank all our fans who came in huge numbers to support the team. You made it a memorable tournament for all of us & we definitely felt the love showered upon the team. We are all disappointed & share the same emotions as you. We gave everything we had. Jai hind,” Kohli wrote while also posting a picture of the team.
New Zealand survived Ravindra Jadeja's late onslaught to stun India by 18 runs in a low-scoring thriller and reach the Cricket World Cup final for the second time in a row.
Twice champions India were reeling at 24-4 in their chase for a modest victory target of 240 in what had appeared to be a lop-sided semi-final.
Jadeja (77) partnered MS Dhoni (50) in a century-plus stand but India were bowled out for 221 in the final over and New Zealand will play hosts England or defending champions Australia in Sunday's final at Lord's.
