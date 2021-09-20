Virat Kohli, The Captain With Individual Brilliance but No Major Title

Virat Kohli has announced that he will step down as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the end of this season of the Indian Premier League. The announcement comes days after Kohli announced quitting India’s T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup this year. In many ways, it is reminiscent of the way Sachin Tendulkar stepped away from captaincy to focus more on his own game. Although Kohli spoke about managing his workload across all three formats, the lack of titles as RCB skippers could be one of the major reasons behind the decision.

Virat Kohli has led RCB in 132 matches, winning 60 while losing 65. As many as 3 matches ended in a tie. He remains the highest run-getter in the league, but even his individual brilliance was not able to give RCB the IPL title. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, who is tipped to take over T20I captaincy once Kohli steps down, has led Mumbai Indians to 5 IPL titles.

Kohli has been in phenomenal form even in T20 international cricket and is the only batsman to have scored more than 3000 runs in this format. He has led India in 45 matches, winning 27 and losing 14 games. He will lead India in a T20 World Cup for the first time. This season could give him the chance to bow out on a high as a captain – both with RCB and with the Indian team.

If we speak about Sachin Tendulkar, the right-hander is perhaps the greatest player to have ever graced the cricketing field. However, the Indian team could never taste considerable success under his captaincy. He became the captain for the first time in August 1996 but had to step down in December 1997. He was given the responsibility again in August 1999, but poor performances of the side saw him give up the responsibility pretty soon.

Under Sachin’s captaincy, India could win only 23 out of the 73 ODIs. In Test matches, India won only 4 out of the 25 matches and had to taste defeat in 9 matches.

