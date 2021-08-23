Virat Kohli the Right Man at the Right Time: Nasser Hussain On 'New India' That Won't be Pushed Around

After a terrific win at Lord’s, it is not the team that is making news in British tabloids; but, the captain. Yes, Virat Kohli was at his aggressive best and English media was not far behind in splashing Kohli the street fighter across its front pages. Continuing the trend, former England captain Nasser Hussain has written a column for Daily Mail where he opined that an aggressive Kohli was just what the doctor ordered for a team like India which has kowtowed its colonial masters.

“Virat Kohli is the right man at the right time to lead this formidable India side. His players, in particular the bowlers, want an aggressive captain. They want Kohli stirring things up, as he did so effectively in that brilliant second Test at Lord’s," he wrote.

“Jasprit Bumrah has always seemed, to me a quiet and reserved character off the field, but look at the way he attacked and went after Jimmy Anderson on that third evening.”

He said he spoke to former India coach Duncan Fletcher who attested the fact that Kohli is someone who wants to win at all costs. He mentioned how fans must see the Indian captain play football; he represents the new India which won’t be pushed around.

“Kohli’s aggression is aimed at winding up the opposition and he gets under the skin of every team he plays against. I’m sure most don’t particularly like playing against him and English supporters won’t particularly like him but he won’t care a jot about that."

“I remember speaking to Duncan Fletcher about Kohli when he was India coach and he just told me he was a winner. At almost any cost, too.”

“You just have to watch him playing football with his team before play to see how competitive their captain gets. He doesn’t mind sliding in with the odd wild tackle, that’s for sure. He is so driven. Nothing sums that up better than the sight of Kohli in a white-ball run-chase because he sees the end goal and he won’t let any bowler get in his way.”

The skipper hogged all the limelight at Lord’s as India went 1-0 up in five match series. This included having a go at James Anderson and gesturing to Rishabh Pant to ask the umpire to call off play on Day 4 due to bad light.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here