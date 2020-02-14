Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Durban

14 Feb, 202021:30 IST

3rd T20I: QAT VS UGA

upcoming
QAT QAT
UGA UGA

Durban

15 Feb, 202020:30 IST

3rd T20I: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

16 Feb, 202018:00 IST

1st T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

20 Feb, 202017:00 IST

Virat Kohli 'Thrilled' With New RCB Logo

Virat Kohli said that he is thrilled to see the new logo of the Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore. Indian captain Kohli is also the skipper of RCB and reacted to the team's new logo with a pun.

Cricketnext Staff |February 14, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
Virat Kohli 'Thrilled' With New RCB Logo

New Delhi: Virat Kohli said that he is thrilled to see the new logo of the Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore. Indian captain Kohli is also the skipper of RCB and reacted to the team's new logo with a pun.

"LOGO ka kaam hai kehna. Thrilled to see our new @rcbtweets logo. It embodies the Bold pride and challenger spirit that our players bring to the field. Can't wait for #IPL2020 (sic.)" Kohli tweeted.

The 2020 edition of the IPL will be the 13th season of the cash-rich T20 league. RCB are one of three founding members who have never won the title. They last managed to qualify for the playoffs in 2016 after which they have finished bottom of the table twice in three years.

For now, however, Kohli's focus will be on the longest format of the game with his Indian team preparing to take on New Zealand in a two-Test series starting on February 21. The series is the final leg of their tour of New Zealand in which they have won a T20I series 5-0 before losing the subsequent ODI series 3-0.

Off The FieldRCBrcb logoRoyal Challengers Bangalorevirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 14 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Durban

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sat, 15 Feb, 2020

UGA v QAT
Durban

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 16 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Centurion

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 20 Feb, 2020

HK v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more