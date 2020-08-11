Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Virat Kohli & Tim Paine Best Test Skippers in World, Says India Cap

Faiz Fazal, a domestic veteran and Ranji Trophy-winning skipper with Vidarbha, believes India's Virat Kohli and Australia's Tim Paine are two of the best captains in the world at the moment.

Cricketnext Staff |August 11, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
In a recent interaction on Sports Tiger's show 'Off the Field', on being asked who the best captain in the world, Faiz answered, "I am a fan of Tim Paine, he is very good as a Test captain. Virat is also very good in Tests."

On being asked about him not getting a call to the national team after scoring a half-century in his debut match, Faiz said, "The competition in Team India is very tight, I feel very fortunate that I played for India because that was the aim, to play for the country. Nothing can be compared with that. But I still aim to play for the Test team. But, yes, I feel disappointed that I could not continue my place in the Indian team."

He added, "The game itself is my motivation and I love playing cricket at any stage. That's why even in the off-season, unfortunately, this season, I could not go but I always travel to the UK and plays the premier league there."

Faiz, who scored 1,001 and 942 first-class runs in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively, represented India in a solitary ODI against Zimbabwe in 2016 where he scored a half-century.

He also shared his experience of being a captain and how difficult it is to lead a team. "I love captaining Vidarbha. I have been very fortunate to get some amazing cricketers in my side. Even when I was leading in the Duleep Trophy, I had some amazing cricketers in that team as well."

"You cannot teach a lot, it comes naturally," he added.

Faiz had exceptional domestic seasons in the past few years where he led Vidarbha to back to back Ranji Trophy title victories in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

