Virat Kohli to Attend Selection Meeting on Sunday to Pick Squad for West Indies Tour

India captain Virat Kohli will attend the selection meeting along with the five selectors as the squad for West Indies tour will be announced on Sunday (July 21).
The top issue that the panel is likely to face is the future of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The wicketkeeper batsman has not made his future plans in international cricket clear after India’s exit from the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinals.
It’s unlikely that Dhoni will be selected for the tour of the West Indies beginning August 3. The selectors want to rest him after a long international season, which included a full IPL-12 season.
The 38-year-old has been battling niggles in his back and injured his hand as well during the World Cup campaign.
The other issue will be resting the senior players in the team led by skipper Virat Kohli, pace bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and pacemen Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
All these players might be rested for the limited-overs leg, which features three T20s and three ODIs. But come August 22, when first of the two Tests begins, Kohli along with Bumrah should be available.
“The selectors might consider resting some players for the limited-overs series because they have had no break in the last couple of months starting with IPL-12. But they will be aware of the fact that the World Test Championships begins will two Tests in the West Indies for India. Every Test win is important especially away from home. So it’s possible they will send a full-strength squad for the Test series,” sources close to the selectors informed CricketNext.
If some of the frontline players are rested, the likes of Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill will fancy their chances. All of these players are part of the India ‘A’ squad currently touring the West Indies.
Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw remain unavailable so far with injury and both are getting rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru currently.
The T20 Internationals are scheduled from August 3 to 6, while the ODIs will take place from August 8 to 14. The two-Test series will be played from August 22 to September 3.
Virat Kohli to Attend Selection Meeting on Sunday to Pick Squad for West Indies Tour
Related stories
Sanjay Manjrekar | July 18, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
How India Must Plan ODI Future to Build Towards 2023 World Cup
Cricketnext Staff | July 16, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
Tendulkar Includes Five Indians, Leaves Out MS Dhoni from His World Cup XI
Devadyuti Das | July 16, 2019, 7:36 AM IST
World Test Championships Will Bring Focus Back to Tests: Pujara
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings