CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Virat Kohli to Donate All Earnings from a Sanitation Product to Charity

Virat Kohli would donate all the profit from the sale of a new healthcare and sanitation product Vize, which has signed him as its brand ambassador.

  • IANS
  • Updated: November 17, 2020, 10:23 PM IST
Virat Kohli to Donate All Earnings from a Sanitation Product to Charity

Virat Kohli would donate all the profit from the sale of a new healthcare and sanitation product, Vize, which has signed the India cricket captain as its brand ambassador, said on Tuesday.

Kohli would donate all profit earned from Vize products to charity organisation Raah Foundation to help feed 10,000 underprivileged malnourished children in Maharashtra, the statement said.

Also Read: Virat Kohli and Co. Undergo Test Match Simulation During Training

"I'm glad to be a part of this initiative which aims to fight against malnutrition in India through my earnings from Vize," Kohli is quoted as saying in the media release.

"As sportspersons, we athletes are recipients of much love and hero-worship. But in these difficult times, it is the Covid-19 warriors who are the true heroes who are putting their lives at risk to save the others. I feel excited to be associated with Vize because it is my way of expressing solidarity with fellow Indians," he said.

Every Vize product sold will help feed a malnourished child as Kohli has committed to donate all his earnings to the fight against malnutrition. Through the Virat Kohli Foundation's CSR initiative 10,000 malnourished children in Maharashtra are supposed to be fed, said the release.

Also Read: Virat Kohli is Worth Two Players, His Absence Will Make an Impact - Glenn McGrath

Vize founder Akshat Jain outlined the reasons for choosing Kohli as brand ambassador of the product.

"We have chosen Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador to reflect the values of preparedness, discipline, rigour, and world-class standards," he said.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches