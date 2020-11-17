- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
Virat Kohli to Donate All Earnings from a Sanitation Product to Charity
Virat Kohli would donate all the profit from the sale of a new healthcare and sanitation product Vize, which has signed him as its brand ambassador.
- IANS
- Updated: November 17, 2020, 10:23 PM IST
Virat Kohli would donate all the profit from the sale of a new healthcare and sanitation product, Vize, which has signed the India cricket captain as its brand ambassador, said on Tuesday.
Kohli would donate all profit earned from Vize products to charity organisation Raah Foundation to help feed 10,000 underprivileged malnourished children in Maharashtra, the statement said.
Also Read: Virat Kohli and Co. Undergo Test Match Simulation During Training
"I'm glad to be a part of this initiative which aims to fight against malnutrition in India through my earnings from Vize," Kohli is quoted as saying in the media release.
"As sportspersons, we athletes are recipients of much love and hero-worship. But in these difficult times, it is the Covid-19 warriors who are the true heroes who are putting their lives at risk to save the others. I feel excited to be associated with Vize because it is my way of expressing solidarity with fellow Indians," he said.
Every Vize product sold will help feed a malnourished child as Kohli has committed to donate all his earnings to the fight against malnutrition. Through the Virat Kohli Foundation's CSR initiative 10,000 malnourished children in Maharashtra are supposed to be fed, said the release.
Also Read: Virat Kohli is Worth Two Players, His Absence Will Make an Impact - Glenn McGrath
Vize founder Akshat Jain outlined the reasons for choosing Kohli as brand ambassador of the product.
"We have chosen Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador to reflect the values of preparedness, discipline, rigour, and world-class standards," he said.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking