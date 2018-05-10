Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

Virat Kohli to Miss Opening T20I Against Ireland as per Surrey Deal

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 10, 2018, 5:10 PM IST
Virat Kohli to Miss Opening T20I Against Ireland as per Surrey Deal

Virat Kohli (AP)

New Delhi: The ongoing debate over India skipper Virat Kohli’s decision to skip the one-off Test against Afghanistan to play for Surrey has intensified further as it has now come to light that he will also miss the opening T20I between India and Ireland on June 27. Surrey has made it clear that Kohli will be a part of all games that the county plays in the month of June and that puts the BCCI in further spot as they named Kohli the skipper of the T20I team picked for the two games against Ireland on Tuesday.

Replying to a query from CricketNext, Surrey Director of Cricket Alec Stewart said: “Virat will be playing for Surrey during the month of June.”

As per the deal, Kohli’s last county championship game against Yorkshire starts on June 25. So clearly, Kohli will be available only for the second T20I which shall be played on June 29. Kohli is set to play three one-day and four-day county fixtures for the team, including the big game against Yorkshire which shall have his Test teammate Cheteshwar Pujara.

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary urged critics to understand Virat Kohli's intent of doing well in England Tests rather than taking a dig at him for not playing the landmark one-off Test against Afghanistan.

"There was no intention (on Virat's part) of not to play (against Afghanistan). It is only because of the English challenge which we have to rise through to the satisfaction of the entire cricket fraternity in this country and Virat wants to sustain for the right reasons," the secretary said.

"We have taken this decision to allow Virat as well as some others to give them a fair opportunity of acclimatising themselves in England. Basically, it is not for the shorter format but the longer one. Our focus remains Test cricket and we continue to believe that this is one format which is normally the genesis of cricket in the world and it is something we need to nurse all time."

T20I squad for Ireland and England Tour: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul,Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sidharth Kaul


Also Watch

Alec StewartAmitabh ChaudharybcciIndia vs AfghanistanIndia vs Afghanistan TestIndia vs Irelandsurreyvirat kohli
First Published: May 10, 2018, 5:10 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking