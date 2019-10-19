Virat Kohli to Skip T20I Series Against Bangladesh
India skipper Virat Kohli is set to skip the T20Is against Bangladesh as he has been playing non-stop since the ODIs against Australia in March. Workload management of the players has been a priority with the team under Kohli and while most of the senior players have had a break on and off, Kohli last took a break in January when he sat out the final two ODIs against New Zealand and the T20 series that followed.
Cricketnext Staff | October 18, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
