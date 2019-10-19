Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Virat Kohli to Skip T20I Series Against Bangladesh

India skipper Virat Kohli is set to skip the T20Is against Bangladesh as he has been playing non-stop since the ODIs against Australia in March. Workload management of the players has been a priority with the team under Kohli and while most of the senior players have had a break on and off, Kohli last took a break in January when he sat out the final two ODIs against New Zealand and the T20 series that followed.

October 19, 2019
Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments confirmed that it has been decided to give Kohli a break during the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

"Yes, he will be skipping the T20 series as he has been playing non-stop and needs a break considering that he has been part of the Australia series, the IPL, the World Cup, the tour of West Indies and now the series against South Africa. Managing the workload of the players, especially those playing all formats, is something that is a priority with this team to ensure that the players are fresh and on the top of their game at all times," the source said.

The selection for the T20I series is to be done on October 24 and President-elect Sourav Ganguly has said that he will take the opportunity to speak to the selectors on M.S. Dhoni. The former India skipper has been on a sabbatical since the World Cup in England in July.

Meanwhile, Kohli is set to return for the two-Test series against the Bangla Tigers as he has made it clear that the format is close to his heart and he wants to leave no stones unturned to ensure that India are crowned champions in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship. "Yes, he will be back for the Tests," the source informed.

In fact, after the second Test against South Africa in Pune, he further drove home the point and said: "It's been nice, but looking at the larger picture, the Test Championship, every game has even more value. We're not going to take the foot off the gas in the third Test, we're looking for a result again, and hopefully make it 3-0. Because these points are important, we understand that, with the Test Championship it's going to be very crucial, at all the stages, when we play away from home as well. And no one's going to relax at any stage, that's a guarantee."

india vs bangladeshvirat kohli

