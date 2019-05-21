Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup

My World Cup 🏆 spikes are here - decked in gold & white! Super excited to show you the PUMA one8 Gold Spike Collector’s Edition! Cheers for crafting this limited-edition pair for me, @pumacricket. 😊 Let's go create history together. 🙌 #PUMAone8GoldSpike @myntra @flipkart pic.twitter.com/4q4wlowtpe