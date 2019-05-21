Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup

Loading...
Kohli will be seen sporting these gold spiked shoes at the biggest cricketing event of the year - the World Cup. The first pair from the collection of 150 will be auctioned in London later this May.
Reacting to this tribute, Kohli said: "I am humbled to receive this special treatment. With a very important tournament ahead of us, I'm excited to take the field in custom-made Golden Shoe. I have always loved white and gold and the design truly complements my needs in terms of the fit and style."
My World Cup 🏆 spikes are here - decked in gold & white! Super excited to show you the PUMA one8 Gold Spike Collector’s Edition! Cheers for crafting this limited-edition pair for me, @pumacricket. 😊 Let's go create history together. 🙌 #PUMAone8GoldSpike @myntra @flipkart pic.twitter.com/4q4wlowtpe— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 21, 2019
The shoe design features Virat's favourite colour - white, fused with accents of gold. This is not only Virat's signature shoe, but it's also the next generation Spike 19.1. The removable spikes on the rubber outsole of the shoe are a dazzling gold as well. Created with a lightweight upper, that also provides unmatched support for multi directional movement on the pitch.
First Published: May 21, 2019, 6:08 PM IST