Virat Kohli Decides to Step Down as India's T20I Captain After World Cup

Virat Kohli has decided to step down as India’s T20 captain after the upcoming World Cup in the UAE. The 32-year-old, making the announcement on social media, stated that he feels the need to give himself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket. He has so far led India in 95 ODIs, and with 65 wins along with 27 defeats, has a winning percentage of 70.43. In 45 T20Is so far where he has been the captain, India have won 27 times while losing 14 times.

Kohli said the decision to step down from T20 captaincy was taken after consulting his close people, head coach Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma - both of whom have been an essential part of the leadership group.

Citing workload management as a key factor he stated, “considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward".

Kohli’s announcement comes days after the Times of India reported a change in leadership in India’s limited-overs set up. The report had stated Rohit Sharma is set to take over the charge, at least in T20Is, considering his record as stand-in captain with IPL success where he has Mumbai Indians to five titles further boosting his claim.

The report was, however, refuted by Board of Cricket Control (BCCI) Treasurer Arun Dhumal. On the other hand, Rohit, 34, has led India 10 times in ODIs and led them to victories on eight occasions while losing twice. In T20Is, he has captained them 19 times of which they have won 15 and lost four.

One of the biggest criticisms of Kohli’s captaincy is his failure to land a major ICC trophy since taking over the charge of the team. Recently, in June, India lost in the final of the World Test Championship as well which further fueled the talks.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here