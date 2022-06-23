Virat Kohli Tries Joe Root's Magic Bat Trick During Warm-Up Match; Did He Succeed? | WATCH

Virat Kohli may be the most intense cricketer, but he is among the most jovial persons on the field. While batting against Leicester, where India is playing their only warm-up match ahead of the fifth and final Test against England which was suspended midway last year due to rise in Covid cases, Kohli looked good as he made his way to crucial 33 runs even as wickets kept on tumbling around him.

Meanwhile, he also used his time at the crease to copy Joe Root’s magic bat trick which he did against New Zealand during the second Test match.

The internet was rife with the pictures of Joe Root’s bat which just ‘stood’ on his own. Soon after his fans went crazy, calling Root a magician as he had not only scored a century, but also pulled off this bat trick with ease. But how did Kohli fare? Well check out yourself.

After Joe roots magic which was seen on the pitch by balancing the bat @imVkohli trying the same 😂 pic.twitter.com/TUZpAUJSA1 — Yashwanth (@bittuyash18) June 23, 2022



Indian cricket team is currently engaged in a warm-up match against Leicester where they are gearing up hard for the lone Test match against England that is to take place on July 1. This is a warm-up match where you are allowed to swap sides. Four Indian players Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Jasprit Bumrah turned up for Leicester. The hosts put out some testing spell of fast bowling as Indian top order struggled to adjust in the seaming conditions at Leicester. Only Kohli (33) and KS Bharat (31) stood upto the challenge. Meanwhile Rohit Sharma scored 25, Shubman Gill scored 21 runs.

