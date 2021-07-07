Virat Kohli Trolled for his Latest Workout Video, Fans Ask Him to Bring Gold in Weightlifting

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is a fitness freak and is very particular about working out. He spends quality time with gym equipment to sweat it out. Though Kohli has several records onhis name, he is currently struggling with his form. And in addition to this, Team India has not lifted an ICC trophy under his captaincy. After the recent defeat against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in Southampton, Kohli has been highly criticised for his captaincy. Many suggested that he should step down from the post.

The Indian cricket team has now moved over the defeat and iseyeing to clinch the 5-match Test series against England which is slated to begin from August 04. But looks like the Indian cricket fans are not yet over the WTC loss. They trolled the Indian skipper on his latest Instagram post which featured him lifting weights.

Kohli had shared two videos, in which the captain was seen lifting heavyweight in different ways. While some praised him for his fitness and inspiring others,many vented out their anger on the disastrous defeat faced by the team in Southampton. One of the Instagram users took a dig at the video and asked that what is the purpose of doing it if he is not able to score a century. Another one wrote that Kohli should leave cricket and bring a gold medal for India in weightlifting. “Bhai weight hi uthate rahoge, kabhi koi cup bhi utha lo (Brother will you keep lifting weights only, someday lift a cup also),” wrote a third.

Notably, the 32-year old has not scored an ODI century since his August 2019, wherein he scored twin hundreds against West Indies.

It is not the first time that Kohli is facing the heat of the Indian cricket fans and critics. Earlier during the 2015 World Cup, both Kohli, and now-wife Anushka Sharma were mercilessly trolled for the team’s defeat and his inconsistent form.

