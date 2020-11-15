CRICKETNEXT

Virat Kohli Trolled for Urging Fans to not Burst Crackers on Diwali

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is currently in Australia and is placed under mandatory quarantine, took to Twitter to extend his Diwali greetings to his followers. He also urged them not to burst crackers in order to protect the environment.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is currently in Australia and is placed under mandatory quarantine, took to Twitter to extend his Diwali greetings to his followers. He also urged them not to burst crackers in order to protect the environment. However, the skipper was called out for his message on social media and was heavily trolled. The National Green Tribunal had banned the sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till the end of November in an effort to curb air pollution that generally sees a rise during festival season and is compounded by stubble burning in the neighboring states. A blanket ban on cracker sales has been imposed in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Odisha while Punjab and Haryana allowed a two-hour window to burst crackers on Diwali. However, despite the bans and regulations, the festival was celebrated with aplomb bursting firecrackers in various parts of the country.

Kohli, in his video message, wished the fans and said: “A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May God bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali. Please remember do not burst crackers, protect the environment, and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion. God bless you all, take care.”

Here's how fans who did not take a liking to Kohli's message reacted to the video:

