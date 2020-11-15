Virat Kohli Trolled for Urging Fans to not Burst Crackers on Diwali

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is currently in Australia and is placed under mandatory quarantine, took to Twitter to extend his Diwali greetings to his followers. He also urged them not to burst crackers in order to protect the environment.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is currently in Australia and is placed under mandatory quarantine, took to Twitter to extend his Diwali greetings to his followers. He also urged them not to burst crackers in order to protect the environment. However, the skipper was called out for his message on social media and was heavily trolled. The National Green Tribunal had banned the sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till the end of November in an effort to curb air pollution that generally sees a rise during festival season and is compounded by stubble burning in the neighboring states. A blanket ban on cracker sales has been imposed in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Odisha while Punjab and Haryana allowed a two-hour window to burst crackers on Diwali. However, despite the bans and regulations, the festival was celebrated with aplomb bursting firecrackers in various parts of the country.

Kohli, in his video message, wished the fans and said: “A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May God bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali. Please remember do not burst crackers, protect the environment, and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion. God bless you all, take care.”

Here's how fans who did not take a liking to Kohli's message reacted to the video:

Let's call a spade a spade. This man Kohli doesn't have a spine to tell people to stop slaughtering animals for some festival but will only tell me to stop using crackers because animals are scared of sound. So fear of sound of animals >>>>>> Life. This wokeness is a disease. https://t.co/ll9VLbspny — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) November 14, 2020

You play cricket, we gave you love, adulation, status, endorsements and recognition. NEVER, EVER make the mistake of imagining you are a social, religious or thought leader of the Hindus. Stop preaching, you dont have the credentials for it. https://t.co/pNJajfkBsg — Nisheeth Sharan (@nisheethsharan) November 14, 2020

In 18 second video he manages to lecture on not to burst crackers and ends it with "God bless you".https://t.co/KblzKrANXt — Raivata (@bhimpandav) November 14, 2020

Cricket fields don't require cutting trees. Water is not wasted. IPL doesn't burst crackers. Cars, team buses & ✈️don't use up fossil fuel. Marriages n adv don't burst crackers. Prods endorsed by dem r all eco friendly. Environment destroyed only due 2 bursting crackers on Diwali https://t.co/Wrr0d2PLWT — Communalist Hindu (@Bauddhika108) November 14, 2020

I shall travel in Chartered planes, I shall own 100s of fuel guzzling cars, ACs will be switched on in my my house years round. But you, you mustn't celebrate your festival properly. Oh, and happy diwali.#BallPellGyaanNahi https://t.co/58krdj1lYt — Ash Aro (@Logictriumphs) November 14, 2020

This Guy just had Firecracker full of IPL Final. He is telling us how to celebrate, did he tell the same to BCCI or IPL organisers? https://t.co/ZciPl6lK0j — Aashish (@kashmiriRefuge) November 14, 2020

Virat Kohli Trolled for Urging Fans to not Burst Crackers on Diwali